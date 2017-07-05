Artist Han Dong gets back to nature with Today Art Museum exhibition

From installation works to sculptures, Chinese artist Han Dong is exhibiting 70 of his most recent art creations at the Today Art Museum until Sunday. The event is also the first in a series of exhibitions planned by online auction platform Kupai.



"Han is good at combining natural materials such as stones and feathers with modern elements," Kupai representative Peng Shaobin said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Viewers will find a spiritual touch in his work."



In the preface for the exhibition, the artist emphasized the concept that "everything has a spirit," tying it into how human beings worshiped nature spirits.



"This exhibition tells us to rethink the ties between humanity and nature, and also the spiritual connections between ourselves and others," Han wrote.



Numerous natural elements can be seen throughout the works on display.



"As an artist, I simply reorganize these natural materials to spark the memory of the wilderness that is hidden inside us," Han wrote.





