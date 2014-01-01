UNESCO announces Cote d’Ivoire’s Comoe National Park no longer endangered

UNESCO said Tuesday that it had decided to remove Cote d'Ivoire's Comoe National Park from its list of endangered world heritage sites after more than a decade of conservation efforts.



The World Heritage Committee of the UN's scientific and cultural agency made the announcement during its annual meeting, held this year in the southern Polish city of Krakow from July 2 to 12.



"Populations of iconic species such as elephants and chimpanzees that were thought to have disappeared from the site are reproducing again and... the state of conservation of habitats is now very positive," UNESCO said in a statement.



"Targets for fauna conservation have in fact been met and even surpassed," it added, while also lauding Cote d'Ivoire for its work to fight poaching.



A world heritage site since 1983, the park is one of the largest protected areas in West Africa and is known for its diverse flora.





