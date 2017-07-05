Woman threatens to jump off building after running out of data





A woman in Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province threatened to jump off a building last Wednesday because she had exceeded her monthly data limit, local media reported Tuesday.



The woman had been watching soap operas on her mobile phone and had exceeded her data limit. She went to a store belonging to her Internet provider to demand an explanation.



When asked to pay a 20 yuan ($2.94) extra charge, she refused and threatened to jump off the building. The drama finally ended when the store manager purchased some data for her at his own expense.



One social media user said, "I have heard of troublemakers in hospitals. This is the first time I have heard of one in a mobile phone store."



yangtse.com

