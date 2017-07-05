Shanghai firemen rescue ring lady, again

It took two fire squads two hours to help remove seven rings from a Shanghai woman's swollen fingers on June 30.



The woman in her 70s, surnamed He, was wearing a total of nine rings on her fingers and she could not remove any of them.



The rings on her right hand had become so tight that they were digging into her flesh, Shanghai Morning Post reported on Wednesday.



He went to a hospital where medics were able to remove two of the rings, but the other seven remained stuck fast.



Local Shanghai firefighters were then called in to save the day.



Two squads from Beijing Road and Hongkou stations came to the woman's rescue and spent two hours removing the rings.



One of the firemen, surnamed Liu, told the media that He had come to the station to have rings cut off her swollen fingers no less than five times in the past three years.



"She used to wear one or two [rings] and we simply cut them off,"Liu said, adding that he was shocked this time to see that He was wearing so many rings on her fingers.



Shanghai Morning Post

