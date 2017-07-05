Tangshan pensioner swallows his own teeth

A Tangshan pensioner had to undergo a major chest operation after swallowing his false teeth, the second time he's done so, news portal chinanews.com reported Tuesday.



Wang, a 70-year-old Tangshan resident of North China's Hebei Province, has twice swallowed his dental plate, which is about seven centimeters long.



The first time, the false teeth passed through his digestive system without causing any harm and were removed from his body by a local hospital.



This time Wang was not so lucky.



He waited nine days for the dentures to pass through his body, but they had got stuck in his esophagus, making it impossible for him to eat and causing severe chest pain.



Wang's relatives sent the elderly man to the Tangshan Union Medical College Hospital, only to find that a metal part of the dental plate was stuck in his esophagus and needed to be removed immediately.



The hospital's chief surgeon carried out a major operation to repair Wang's esophagus and the elderly man is now in a stable condition and recovering steadily.



Chinanews.com

