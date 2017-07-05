Video of Baidu chief in driverless car on Beijing road sparks investigation

Robin Li, CEO of China's online search engine Baidu, was tailed by Beijing traffic police after livestreaming himself in a Baidu driverless car on Beijing's Fifth Ring Road on Wednesday.



In the livestream footage shown at the Create 2017 Baidu AI Developer Conference in Beijing, Li can be seen seated in the passenger seat of the red pilotless vehicle, saying that he had just hit the capital's Fifth Ring Road, on his way to the conference site.



The footage lasted about one minute.



Knowing that it was a smart drive vehicle, the Beijing traffic management authorities immediately started an investigation.



Beijing Youth Daily quoted an unnamed officer as saying that current traffic laws and regulations do not yet allow driverless vehicles on the roads.



According to the report, Baidu launched tests for its driverless cars as early as 2015. It remains unknown if such a test has been evaluated or approved by any relevant departments.



Beijing Youth Daily

