Leaked 34 million yuan divorce settlement sparks online interest, privacy concerns

A leaked divorce settlement worth more than 34 million yuan ($5 million) has garnered interest online, but it has also raised personal privacy concerns.



The settlement, which belongs to a couple from Central China's Hubei Province, includes 63 apartments, a Mercedes and 1 million yuan.



Based on a current local property value of 15,000 yuan ($2,207) per square meter, the total value of the apartments is more than 33 million yuan.



Web users were amazed by the number of properties the couple owned. "They are extremely well-off," said one WeChat user.



The woman involved in the divorce, surnamed Zhang, appealed to the public to not be shocked by the number of properties. "These apartments are compensation for properties that were pulled down," she explained. "Each of them is only about 30 square meters."



Zhang was angry to learn of the leak and vowed to take action. "I will definitely sue the whistleblower," she said.



The local civil affairs bureau in Wuhan denied responsibility. "The copy we kept in our bureau does not have a seal like the leaked copy does," an employee explained. "The copy could not have been leaked by us."



It was possible that the real estate agency or the bank involved in the property purchases was to blame, said Zhang, since she sent them each a copy.



Leaking citizens' personal information is a crime under Chinese law.



