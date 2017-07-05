Manchester Airport's terminal 3 evacuated over suspicious bag

A precautionary evacuation of Manchester Airport's terminal three is taking place after a suspicious bag was found there, the Sun newspaper reported Wednesday.



An investigation is being carried out.



Police have confirmed that a bomb squad is at the airport, after a call was received about the bag in the morning.



The airport said passengers using terminals one and two "should travel as normal."



Manchester's airport is the third biggest in the country and more than 22 million passengers travel through it each year. Terminal three is the smallest terminal at Manchester Airport and is used for domestic flights as well as some flights to the United States and Europe.

