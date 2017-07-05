US, German cancer experts invited to join team treating Liu Xiaobo

Top cancer experts from the US and Germany have been invited to join the medical team treating Liu Xiaobo, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said on its website on Wednesday.



At the request of Liu's family members and as advised by his medical team, The First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, has decided to invite foreign physicians to come to China and join the team composed of Chinese liver cancer experts to participate in a group consultation on his condition, the bureau said on its website.



According to a notice issued by the bureau on Friday, Liu Xiaobo's wife Liu Xia believes the hospital has done its best to treat her husband. She agreed to the hospital's use of traditional Chinese medicine and expressed her gratitude to the doctors working on his health, the notice read.



Liu Xiaobo was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.



The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced last week on its website that Liu Xiaobo had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.



At the request of Liu Xiaobo's relatives, the First Hospital of China Medical University later assigned a team of eight cancer experts to formulate medical plans and to treat him, an earlier notice by the Liaoning prison bureau said.



According to personal information recorded at the Jinzhou Prison, where Liu Xiaobo had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned.



The prison gave him a physical examination once a year and had a doctor visit him every 15 days. The prison started checking him for hepatitis and tumors in 2012.





