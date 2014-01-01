US, S.Korea stage joint drill

The US and South Korea have staged a missile drill by firing missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, in response to the latest missile launch by North Korea
.
The Eighth US Army and South Korean servicemen conducted a combined event to counter North Korea's missile test on Tuesday, utilizing the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, according to a statement issued by the US Forces Korea on Wednesday.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed on Tuesday that North Korea's latest missile test was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). North Korea said on Wednesday that the ICBM can carry a large nuclear warhead.
Calling the test "a new escalation of the threat" to the US, its allies and the world, Tillerson said in a statement that the US intends to bring the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue before the UN Security Council.
North Korea declared Tuesday that it successfully launched an ICBM on the day, hailing it as a "final gate to rounding off the state nuclear force."
It lauded the launch of the ICBM as a historic event in boosting its defense capabilities to counter US threats.
After tweeting on Tuesday his call for China to put a heavy move on North Korea to "end this nonsense once and for all," US President Donald Trump
tweeted again late on Wednesday, denouncing China's trade with North Korea.
However, China and Russia oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
"The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean Peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea's regime. This is our common position," said the minister.
China reaffirmed on Wednesday that it opposes North Korea's missile launch, which is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
"China urges North Korea to refrain from acts that violate UN Security Council resolutions so as to create necessary conditions for resuming dialogue and negotiation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
Given the complex and sensitive situation on the Korean Peninsula, China hopes all sides can exercise calm and restraint to ease tensions there and return to the right path of peaceful dialogue, the spokesperson reaffirmed on Wednesday.
The Korean Central Television reported in a special program that top North Korea leader Kim Jong-un
signed the order to carry out the test-firing of the ICBM Hwasong-14 on Monday and personally conducted the launch.
The North Korea Academy of Defense Science said the missile blasted off from the northwestern part of North Korea at 9:00 am Tuesday to make a 39-minute flight along its pre-set trajectory before accurately hitting the target waters in the open sea in the Sea of Japan.