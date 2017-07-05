Children choose to take various classes to spend summer vacation

Children attend a dance class in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2017. Many children here chose to take various classes to spend their summer vacation.Photo:Xinhua


 

Children attend a calligraphy class in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2017. Photo:Xinhua


 

Children attend a Taekwondo class in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2017. Photo:Xinhua


 

Children attend a drawing class in Xinle, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2017. Photo:Xinhua


 

