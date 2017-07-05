China is the new renewable powerhouse: report

China's consumption of solar energy jumped by 71.5 percent year-on-year in 2016, according to data from the 2017 BP statistical review of world energy, as the nation became a global renewable powerhouse.



"China is at the hub of anything going on in the energy world," BP's group chief economist Spencer Dale told a conference to release the Chinese version of the review. An English version of the report was published on June 13.



The report cast insights on China's energy production and consumption, both undergoing a transformation.



China's coal output dropped by 7.9 percent, the largest single year drop since the review began to track Chinese data.



Coal continues to see its share in China's energy structure dropping, from 64 percent in 2015 to 62 percent in 2016, as coal mines in China slashed the number of working days from 330 days in the past to 276 days last year.



China's carbon dioxide emissions in 2016 dropped 0.7 percent from 2015, for the second consecutive year, a turnaround from the average annual growth of 4.2 percent in the past decade, the review showed.



In renewables, besides solar power, China wind power consumption grew by 29.4 percent in addition to a 24.5-percent-increase in nuclear power consumption.



China continued to dominate renewables growth, contributing more than 40 percent of global growth - more than all the countries under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - and surpassing the US to become the largest producer of renewable power.





