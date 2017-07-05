Caixin services sector PMI and other indicators show slowdown

Caixin's China Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.6 on Wednesday, the second-weakest expansion in 13 months.



Due to a decline in the services sector, the Caixin China Composite Output Index has dropped to 51.1 from 51.5 in May, indicating growth is edging down, caixin.com reported Wednesday.



In June, the number of new orders in the services sector recorded the slightest increase in over one year. Many companies reported sluggish market conditions and slow consumption by customers, the report said.



Driven by a slight acceleration in the volume of new business in the manufacturing sector, new business grew slightly, with the lowest growth rate in nine months, according to the report.



In June, costs in the service industry slowed, and the average input price experienced its lowest rise since last October, the report said.





