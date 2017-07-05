Services trade rose 9.2%

China's services trade saw stable and improved growth in the first five months this year, driven by rising sectors like telecommunications, computers and information services, the Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.
Trade services increased 9.2 percent year-on-year to 1.82 trillion yuan ($268 billion) from January to May, with exports worth around 568 billion yuan and imports 1.26 trillion yuan, MOFCOM data showed.
The ministry said that the exports and imports of rising sectors grew fast in the first five months, among which the import of telecommunication, computer and information services totaled 51.8 billion yuan, up 77 percent year-on-year.