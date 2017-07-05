Gap in tourism: report

China's outbound tourists far outnumbered its inbound ones by 30 million a year, unveiling an obvious imbalance in the tourism sector, according to a report jointly released by CCG, a global think tank, and Chinese online travel agency Ctrip on Wednesday.



Compared with the sizzling outbound travel market over the past few years, China's inbound market only saw a 11.2 percent increase in the number of tourists during 2005-15 with an annual growth rate of 1 percentage point on average, the report showed.



The striking imbalance between the number of China's inbound and outbound tourists should arouse wide concerns because it will have an effect on China's soft power in the long run, Miao Lü, deputy director of CCG, told the Global Times on Wednesday.





