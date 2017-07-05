Police destroy illegal guns, explosives in 202 cities

Police sort the guns that were seized amid a national campaign on illegal guns and explosives, at a sport center in Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday. More than 2,600 guns were destroyed at the center alone. Photo: CFP





Chinese police destroyed a large number of illegal guns and explosives in more than 200 cities and counties on Wednesday amid a national campaign to enhance public security.



More than 140,000 illegal guns have been destroyed in the campaign, according to a statement released on the website of China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS).



In Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, a main site of the campaign, more than 2,600 guns, 63,000 rounds of ammunition and some explosives were destroyed, according to MPS.



The destruction of illegal guns and explosives seized by police or handed in by the public was conducted in 202 counties and cities across the country.



Qian Xiongfei, deputy director of the MPS security administration bureau, said the campaign showed the determination of the police to crack down on gun-related crimes and protect citizens, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Police intensified the campaign in May and focused the crackdown on the online gun trade, and the ongoing campaign has resulted in a continuous decrease in gun-related crime, Xinhua reported.



Since the MPS launched its crackdown on illegal private guns and explosives in 2012, related crimes have fallen by 25.5 percent and 17.2 percent respectively annually on average over the past five years, MPS said.



According to China's Criminal Law, private ownership of guns is forbidden and violators shall be investigated for criminal responsibility and face jail sentences of no less than three years.



