7m child migrants in Africa: UN

Violence, poverty, climate change drive migration

More than 7 million children in West and Central Africa are on the move because of violence, poverty and climate change, accounting for over half of all migrants in the region, the United Nations children's agency said Wednesday.



Yet most children seek refuge in other African nations, and only one in five attempt the perilous journey to Europe, UNICEF said in a report.



Half a million people have crossed the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy over the past four years, mainly sub-Saharan Africans who pay smugglers to shepherd them across the desert to Libya, and onward to Europe in unseaworthy dinghies.



At least 20,000 migrants are being detained in Libya, the main gateway for those attempting to reach Europe by sea, said the International Organization for Migration.



"I went to try to provide for my mother," said Malik, a 16-year-old Gambian who traveled to Libya in an attempt to reach Italy. Malik said he was 15 when he left, but was kidnapped and held ransom by traffickers in Libya for months.



"I was beaten with sticks, with lead pipes and with a motorcycle chain. Every day they beat me and demanded money," he was cited as saying in the report. "I tell boys about what I have seen. If I can stop one person from going then I will be doing something good," Malik said, who was released with the help of a fellow migrant.



Lack of economic opportunities, wars and climate change have forced over 12 million people in West and Central Africa to migrate, UNICEF said.



Climate change is already a harsh reality in many parts of Africa, where rising temperatures and increasingly erratic rainfall have disrupted food production, fueled widespread hunger, and forced farmers to abandon their land.



"Unless the long-term planning of governments and civil society is equipped to anticipate these climate shocks and subsequent migration, the unmitigated impact of these forces will create detrimental outcomes for children across the region," the report said.



One in five people in Central African Republic - about a million people - have been displaced since conflict began in 2013 the Norwegian Refugee Council said.





