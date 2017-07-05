Mosul population ‘traumatized’ by conflict: MSF

A relief worker tries to rehydrate a child after arriving at an Iraqi security forces base in the old city district of Mosul, Iraq on Wednesday. Photo: IC

The population of Mosul has endured huge suffering in the war to take the northern Iraqi city back from Islamic State and trauma cases among civilians are sharply rising in the last stages of battle, Doctors without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday.Tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped among the shattered buildings and infrastructure in Islamic State's redoubt in the Old City by the western bank of the Tigris river, the aid organization said.Civilians who have managed to get medical treatment are suffering from burns, and shrapnel and blast injuries, while many women and children are in need of critical care and are under-nourished, a MSF officials said.But there was concern that only a small proportion of the civilian population was managing to get the medical attention they required."Really, [there is] a huge level of human suffering," Jonathan Henry, MSF emergency coordinator in West Mosul, told a news briefing in Geneva after spending six weeks in Iraq.Iraqi commanders have predicted final victory in Mosul this week after a grinding eight-month assault on the once two million strong city which has pushed Islamic State into a rectangle no more than 300 meters beside the Tigris.The militants' brutality and the US-backed war to end their three-year rule has created an "extremely traumatic environment for people to flee from and to return to," affecting their mental health on a large scale, Henry said."The west [of the city] has been heavily destroyed. It's really mass destruction ... similar to the blitz of the Second World War, hospitals have been destroyed, neighborhoods are in ruins."