Cavendish out of Tour

Great Britain's Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line after falling at the end of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel on Tuesday. Photo: IC

Sprint ace Mark Cavendish pulled out of the Tour de France on Tuesday, hours after suffering a broken shoulder blade in a horror crash at the end of the fourth stage.Cavendish had gone to hospital after world champion Peter Sagan elbowed him into the railings by the side of the road at the finish in Vittel. Late on Tuesday evening, Cavendish's Dimension Data team posted a picture of the British rider on Twitter with his arm in a sling, revealing that he was pulling out of the Tour."I'm obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture," said Cavendish. "I feel I was in a good position to win and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I have built my whole career around, is really sad."A bloodied Cavendish had earlier ­demanded an explanation from Sagan for the elbow that sent him crashing into the barriers, and then to the tarmac, at the end of the 207.5-kilometer stage from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel.Sagan had gone to see Cavendish after the stage but the Briton was still left perplexed as to why the Slovak world champion had elbowed him as they jostled for position down the right-hand side of the road at the sprint finish."I was massively grateful that Peter came directly after the finish to see me - I have a good relationship with Peter," said Cavendish."Even with the movement to the right, obviously I wouldn't be happy but that's racing. But I was a little bit confused with the elbow, that's something I'd like to speak to him about."Sagan is also out of the Tour after accepting his disqualification for racing dangerously.The 27-year-old Slovak had been hoping for a last-minute reprieve after his Bora team appealed against his sanction for his part in the crash.But on Wednesday morning, Sagan admitted defeat in his bid to ride on."I can only accept the decision of the jury, but I disagree. I don't think I've done anything wrong in the sprint," said Sagan.He had said earlier, "In the sprint I didn't know that Mark Cavendish was behind me ... He was coming from the right side, and I was trying to go on [Alexander] Kristoff's wheel. Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn't have time to react and to go left."He came into me and he went into the fence. When I was told after the finish that Mark had crashed, I went straight away to find out how he was doing."We are friends and colleagues in the peloton and crashes like that are never nice. I hope Mark recovers soon."It continues a terrible season for Cavendish. The 32-year-old sprint ace - who has 30 stage wins to his name since 2008 - ­headed into this year's race having missed two months recovering from glandular fever.