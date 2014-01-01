India, Israel seek to deepen ties during Modi visit

Source:AFP Published: 2017/7/5 23:48:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday on the first ever visit by an Indian premier to Israel as they sought to deepen ties beyond high-priced defense deals.
The two leaders presented a series of agreements between India and Israel for cooperation on satellite technology, water and agriculture, as well as the creation of a $40 million innovation fund.
The agreements are part of efforts to extend relations in civilian areas between both countries, with Israel already selling India an average of $1 billion per year in military equipment.
Netanyahu and Modi have greeted each other warmly throughout the three-day trip that began on Tuesday, calling the visit "historic" and "ground breaking."
"I have a feeling that today India and Israel are changing our world and maybe changing parts of the world," Netanyahu said after talks.