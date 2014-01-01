India, Israel seek to deepen ties during Modi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday on the first ever visit by an Indian premier to Israel as they sought to deepen ties beyond high-priced defense deals.



The two leaders presented a series of agreements between India and Israel for cooperation on satellite technology, water and agriculture, as well as the creation of a $40 million innovation fund.



The agreements are part of efforts to extend relations in civilian areas between both countries, with Israel already selling India an average of $1 billion per year in military equipment.



Netanyahu and Modi have greeted each other warmly throughout the three-day trip that began on Tuesday, calling the visit "historic" and "ground breaking."



"I have a feeling that today India and Israel are changing our world and maybe changing parts of the world," Netanyahu said after talks.





