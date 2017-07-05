Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/5 23:58:39
120 million tons

The total amount of substandard steel products seized by inspectors in the first half of 2017, National Business Daily reported on Wednesday.

$329 million

The value of a loan distributed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for rural road construction in India.

$12.3 trillion

The economic value that 5G technology will create by 2035, ZTE's chief wireless engineer Zhu Fusheng said in a forum on Wednesday.

6.7%

The estimated GDP growth rate released by the Bank of Communications on Wednesday. Economic growth is likely to decelerate in the second half of 2017.

60 trillion yuan

The total asset volume managed by financial institutions in the country, Caixin reported on Wednesday.



Posted in: COMPANIES
blog comments powered by Disqus