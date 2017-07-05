Figuratively Speaking

120 million tons



The total amount of substandard steel products seized by inspectors in the first half of 2017, National Business Daily reported on Wednesday.



$329 million



The value of a loan distributed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for rural road construction in India.



$12.3 trillion



The economic value that 5G technology will create by 2035, ZTE's chief wireless engineer Zhu Fusheng said in a forum on Wednesday.



6.7%



The estimated GDP growth rate released by the Bank of Communications on Wednesday. Economic growth is likely to decelerate in the second half of 2017.



60 trillion yuan



The total asset volume managed by financial institutions in the country, Caixin reported on Wednesday.





