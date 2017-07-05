China’s huge demand for quality

Ai Zhouping. Photo: Courtesy of Heraeus' Greater China Regional Headquarters



During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Germany from Tuesday to Thursday, Global Times (GT) talked with German technology group Heraeus' Greater China Regional Headquarters President Ai Zhouping (Ai) about the company's contribution to China's industrial upgrading.

GT: Tell us about Heraeus' operations in China.



Ai: Heraeus entered China in 1974 and employs more than 2,500 people with 20 companies in the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. China is now one of the top three markets for the company, generating around 30 percent of its global revenues. Though we have met a few common challenges such as rising costs and intensive competition from domestic companies, we have seen more opportunities in this huge market for higher-quality products.



We will be able to support China's future development, especially the program "Made in China 2025," in which our products and solutions as well as our high quality standards can play a key role and help our customers to increase their competitiveness. Under the Belt and Road initiative, more Chinese companies are expanding overseas. Thus they need trusted partners to follow and support them.



GT: What has Heraeus done to help upgrade industries in China?



Ai: As a technology leader, Heraeus is committed to supporting China's initiatives of upgrading its industries with our leading technology and solutions, especially in the areas of electronics and mobility industries, renewable energies, and medical components. For example, with a strong footprint in the electronics industry, Heraeus can support further development with industrial products for the 3rd-generation semiconductor industry, materials for touch panels and displays, or new applications like 3D metal printing.



Besides, we help conserve precious resources and reduce pollution. Our new factory in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, that is going to open in 2018 will be the most advanced precious metal factory in the world. It will provide facilities for state-of-the-art precious metals production and recycling, especially for catalyst gauzes for the chemical industry to reduce the emission of nitrous oxide, which has a greenhouse impact 310 times bigger than carbon dioxide.

GT: What do you think of the outlook for investing in China?



Ai: With our long-term strategy and strong commitment to China's market, Heraeus is strengthening its investment to secure sustainable growth. Besides our investment in the new precious metals factory in Nanjing, we also attach importance to research and development to enhance our competency to meet the increasing needs of China's customers. For example, Heraeus is building a design and application center for electronics in Shanghai this year, its first in Asia, which will focus on the demonstration and validation of material solutions for specific applications.



