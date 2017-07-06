A SE Asian WC in 2034?

Indonesia is set to lead a consortium of Southeast Asian countries in an ambitious bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the country's soccer ­association said Wednesday.



Joko Driyono, the vice president of the Indonesia's soccer association, PSSI, said the country had proposed to lead the Southeast Asian consortium at an Asian Football Confederation council meeting in Vietnam earlier this month.



He said the bid to host the most prestigious soccer event was "ambitious" but that the consortium, comprising countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had 17 years to prepare. The ­deadline to register a bid is 2026.





