Messi commits to Barcelona until 2021

Deal to be signed in coming weeks after he returns for preseason training

Lionel Messi has agreed to stay at FC Barcelona until 2021 in a deal that all but commits the star striker to ending his top-flight career at the Spanish giants.



The megastar who joined Barcelona as a teenager 17 years ago will remain at the club until he is 34 under the new deal, the Catalan club announced Wednesday, ending months of speculation about the future of the five-time B­allon d'Or winner.



"The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for preseason training," the club said in a statement, as the 30-year-old enjoyed his honeymoon just days ­after he wed his childhood sweetheart in ­Argentina.



Messi has hinted in the past that he would like to return in the future to ­Argentina to play for his very first club, CA Newell's Old Boys in his hometown of Rosario, where he wed last week. But he has also said that his priority is to win more honors with Barca, the club he has called his home since he was 13.



No financial details of Messi's new contract were disclosed, but Spain's ­Marca sports daily reported Tuesday that the deal included a 300 million euro ($340 million) termination clause.



Under his current contract, due to run out in June 2018, Messi earns around 20 million euros a year in salary, according to Spanish media - and this didn't include millions of euros in revenues earned from ads and performance-linked bonuses.



Messi joined Barcelona in 2000 when he was just 13 years old in the youth training center.



Messi's contract extension consolidates the much-feared "MSN" striking trio which also includes Brazil's Neymar and Uruguay's Luis Suarez.



Both have also renewed their contracts until 2021.



With 507 goals scored in 583 official matches, Messi is the club's all-time leading scorer and the top scorer in La Ligua history. He is widely considered one of the world's top two players along with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, his Real Madrid rival.



Now 30, Messi could have been tempted by other horizons - having been courted by clubs like PSG and ­Manchester City - particularly as he was found guilty last year of tax fraud in Spain.



But he has lived in Catalonia since his early teens, and currently resides in ­Barcelona with his now-wife Antonella Roccuzzo, their son Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 1 - both of whom were born in Spain.



And Messi himself said in May that his aim as a soccer player was to "try and win the most titles possible" with FC Barcelona.





