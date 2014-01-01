Hayward to join Celtics

Free agent Gordon Hayward has agreed to join the Boston Celtics in a move which will reunite him with his former US college coach Brad Stevens, The Players' Tribune reported on Tuesday.



The All-Star swingman Hayward addressed his decision to move from the Utah Jazz to the Celtics in an article he wrote for the website which was titled "Thank You Utah."



Hayward spurned his now former NBA team as well as the Miami Heat to commit to the Celtics and Stevens, who coached him at Butler University.



Hayward averaged 21.9 points per game last season and played in his first All-Star game.



This is the second year in a row the Celtics have landed a big-time free agent. Last year they signed Al Horford.

