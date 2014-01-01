Pacquiao wants ‘review’

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday urged the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to review the "unfair decision and officiating" after losing his welterweight title to Australia's Jeff Horn.



Pacquiao endorsed a formal call by the Philippines' Games and Amusement Board for the WBO to review the outcome of Sunday's fight in Brisbane.



In the twilight of a 22-year pro career in which he won world titles in an unprecedented eight weight divisions, Pacquiao had initially called for a rematch, but later said he would also "think hard" about retiring.



Widely written off by observers, Horn, 29, shocked Pacquiao with his ultra-­aggressiveness to earn a unanimous 12-round decision.





