LeEco chairman Jia’s assets frozen

About 20 suppliers gathered together at the front door of the headquarters of LeEco in the Chaoyang district of Beijing on Wednesday, after the company confirmed that the court has frozen its chairman's assets.



The Shanghai High People's Court has ordered the freezing of the assets of Jia Yueting, chairman of LeEco, also known as Le Holdings, over alleged financing problems in its smartphone business, according to a filing that Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp, Le Holdings' listed unit, sent to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Tuesday night.



The frozen assets of more than 519 million shares account for 26.03 percent of the company's shares, according to the filing. The court ordered the assets frozen for three years. But the order will not change Jia's position as a controlling shareholder in the company, said a statement Le Holdings sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.



At the front door of the company's headquarters, some suppliers shouted, "LeEco, pay us back; Jia Yueting, pay us back."



"This is our eighth action to remind the company about the debt, which has lasted for a year. The negotiation is still going on," a representative of these suppliers whose WeChat nickname is Taotao told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Le Holdings owes these suppliers about 59 million yuan ($8.68 million), according to Taotao. These suppliers mainly provide services for mobile stores set up, mobile phone promotion campaigns and related events.



Chief Financial Officer Zhang Wei was negotiating with these suppliers at the site, but the company did not release detailed information.



The news of the court freeze of part of the LeEco's assets is also welcomed by Philip G Chiu, CEO of Hong Kong-based marketing firm Beyond Media Global (BMG).



"LeEco used to owe BMG $1 million, after going to court, LeEco has paid and the debt is down to $100,000. They still owe BMG," Chiu told the Global Times via e-mail on Wednesday.



"It's totally wrong to owe money to these suppliers," Li Yi, chief research fellow at the Internet Research Center under the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Li said that LeEco has expanded into too many sectors during recent years and also raised a lot of money, noting that many investors will suffer losses. Li also questioned whether the way the company raised money was legal or not.



In November 2016, Jia, the chairman, released an internal letter to his employees, admitting supply chain and capital issues caused the company's shares to plummet, according to media reports.



LeEco owes mobile phone suppliers and agencies about 1 billion yuan, Shanghai Securities News reported in November 2016.



Also, the Asian Football Confederation terminated a deal in February for LeSports to broadcast the competitions after LeSports failed to pay the latest installment on a contract, according to Reuters.



In April, Yidao Yongche founder Zhou Hang published a statement saying that LeEco "misappropriated" 1.3 billion yuan of Yidao's funds, according to media reports.



"Because they both suffered a liquidity squeeze, they can't solve the problem now," Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based independent Internet analyst, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Founded in 2004, LeEco began as an online video-streaming service provider. It rapidly grew into a tech company with businesses in smartphones, TVs, sports industry, and recently, the electric car.



Many have questioned the wisdom of the company's attempt to move into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, but Jia regarded LeEco's LeSEE EV project as the top priority in the company.



However, Ding Lei in March resigned from his position as global vice chairman, as well as China and Asia-Pacific chief executive of the company's electric vehicle unit.



"It costs the company a lot of money to develop its EV business," Liu said, noting that it's time for Jia to quit the EV business and focus on its profitable businesses such as its video business.



Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp saw its net profit up 8.76 percent in the first quarter of 2017, according to its financial report.



Also, there are some rumors saying that Jia has transferred assets by investing in the EV project overseas. The company's PR representative told the Global Times that those rumors are not true.



The legal representative of LeEco was changed from Jia Yueting to Wu Meng on June 13. LeEco said the ownership structure is unchanged.



"We had thought 9 billion yuan for the non-listed units of the group could solve all the problems, but the result did not meet our expectations," Jia said during the annual shareholder meeting of Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp in June.