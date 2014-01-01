New York Knicks’ demise not entirely ex-president Phil Jackson’s fault

In an organizational move that was shocking but not at all surprising, the New York Knicks fired team president Phil Jackson on June 28. Shocking because of the timing, unsurprising because of the institutional ineptitude which Jackson presided over for the past three years.



The litany of Jackson's executive missteps has been chronicled to the point of saturation: giving anti-triangle offense ball hog Carmelo Anthony a player-friendly contract, hiring multiple ill-fated coaches to implement the said ­offense, overpaying Chicago Bulls castoffs Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, publicly hectoring Anthony and rising star Kristaps Porzingis, and so on.



So why did Knicks owner James Dolan wait to fire Jackson until after the draft? Why allow Jackson to determine the direction of a franchise from which he was about to be jettisoned? Frank Ntilikina might be a good fit for Jackson's (outdated) triangle offense, but if Jackson wasn't going to be around to enforce the implementation of that offense, then why was he allowed to select Ntilikina in the first place?



ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has been vocal in his belief that Dolan hired Jackson (and kept him around as long as he did) to provide organizational cover. With a Hall of Fame coach and Knicks legend serving as the face of the franchise, fans would be far less inclined to peek behind the ownership curtain.



Therein lies the root of the problem. Dolan has run the Knicks since 1999; since then, the team has made six playoff appearances in 17 seasons. When rich fathers bequeath professional sports franchises to their sons, the results are rarely good. Just ask Indianapolis Colts fans how they like Jim Irsay - like Dolan, a hard-rocking rich boy who owes any and all adult success to his father.



New York Knicks fans cheered when the team fired Jackson last week, and they had every reason to do so. Here's hoping they understand there's a larger systemic issue to be addressed before the team's fortunes improve.



The author is a Chicago-based freelance writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com

