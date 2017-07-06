US President Trump arrives in Warsaw

US President Donald Trump
arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening to start his visit to Poland.
Air Force One with US President and his spouse on board arrived here about 10:15 pm local time.
On Thursday morning, Trump will begin his activities in Poland. According to Krzysztof Szczerski, chief aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda, these activities include meeting with President Duda, delegation talks and participation in the regional Three Seas Summit.
Trump is also expected to deliver a major foreign policy speech on the Krasinskich Square.
Security and economy will be the main topics to be discussed during the visit, according to Polish top officials.
This is Trump's second visit to Europe. After visiting Warsaw, Trump will go to Hamburg to take part in the G20
summit due to be held on July 7-8 in Germany.
Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has been wrangling with the EU over issues as free trade, burden-sharing among NATO allies and climate change.
Frustrated by Trump's first trip to Europe in late May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, addressing an election campaign in Germany's southern state of Bavaria, said the Europeans "really have to take destiny into their own hands."
Trump and Merkel had a long history of disagreement that was previously focused on the two leaders' view on immigration.
During his campaign and also after winning the presidency, Trump repeatedly blasted Merkel for making a "catastrophic mistake" with her open door policy on refugees, while Merkel did not shy away from criticizing Trump in the wake of his travel ban order that sought to ban travellers from six Muslim countries.
After Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris Agreement
last month, Merkel became one of the most vocal critics of Trump's abandonment of the climate treaty.
"We will and must take on this existential challenge," said Merkel in an address before German parliament on Thursday. "We cannot and will not wait until every last person in the world can be convinced of climate change by scientific evidence."
According to a new Pew Research survey published on Wednesday. a majority of Americans say that they have more confidence in Merkel as a leader than they do in Trump, despite Trump's criticism of Merkel's performance.