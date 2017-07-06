Xi, Merkel watch friendly football match between Chinese, German youth teams

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, front), his wife Peng Liyuan (L, front) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R, front) watch a friendly football match between Chinese and German youth teams in Berlin, capital of Germany, July 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for photos with members of Chinese and German youth football teams in Berlin, capital of Germany, July 5, 2017. Xi and Merkel watched a friendly football match between Chinese and German youth teams on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, front), his wife Peng Liyuan (3rd L, front) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3rd R, front) watch a friendly football match between Chinese and German youth teams in Berlin, capital of Germany, July 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)