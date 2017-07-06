Xi says China, Germany in new era of high-level, comprehensive strategic cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (2nd L), pose for photos with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (1st R) and his wife Elke Buedenbender in Berlin, capital of Germany, July 5, 2017. Xi met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Germany have entered a new era of high-level and comprehensive strategic cooperation.Xi made the remarks during his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.The Chinese leader said that since the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, the two countries have maintained frequent high-level interactions and extensive exchanges, and deepened their practical cooperation."China is willing to work with Germany to inject more vitality into comprehensive China-Germany cooperation in a bid to benefit the two peoples, and to jointly promote world peace, stability and prosperity," Xi said.He added that as the world is undergoing profound and complicated changes, boosting cooperation between China and Germany, two major global economies and large trading nations with important influence in their respective regions, is of increasing strategic significance.The two sides, he suggested, need to cement strategic mutual trust, synergize development strategies in an all-round manner, and expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to advance bilateral cooperation at higher levels.For his part, Steinmeier said he has all along been committed to developing Germany's relations with China.Over the past several decades, the two sides have achieved substantial development of bilateral ties, witnessed fruitful cooperation in various fields, and also maintained coordination in international affairs, he said.Berlin is ready to work with Beijing to strengthen cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Group of 20 ( G20 ), and contribute to world peace and development, he added.Ahead of the two leaders' meeting, the German president held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at the garden of his presidential residence.The Chinese leader arrived in Berlin Tuesday afternoon for a state visit to the European country, where he will also attend a G20 summit in the German port city of Hamburg.