Shootings in US State of Maine kill three

Three people were killed and another one was wounded by a gunman in a series of shootings in the US State of Maine, Maine State Police said on Wednesday.



"Three people have been shot to death and a fourth person was wounded in shootings this morning at several locations along Russell Road in Madison," Maine State Police tweeted.



"Somerset County Deputies then confronted the gunman nearby and he was shot and killed," it said.



The shootings took place just after 07:30 a.m. local time, according to the police, who have been looking into the incident.



The reason behind the killing remains undisclosed yet.



Madison is a sparsely populated rural town in central Maine.

