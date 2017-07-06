India implements curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar, Kashmir

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard near a barbed wire barricade during curfew-like restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

An Indian policeman and a paramilitary trooper stop a scooterist near a barbed wire barricade during curfew-like restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

An Indian paramilitary trooper stops a car during curfew-like restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 5, 2017.(Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

