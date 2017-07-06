Rain-triggered floods, landslides hit NE India

A woman wades in flood water with her baby at a village in Morigaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 5, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A boy tries to catch fish with fishing net in flood water at a village in Morigaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 5, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A woman sits with her baby on a wooden bench as her house was filled with flood water at a village in Morigaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 5, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Residents cross flooded area by boat at a village in Morigaon district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 5, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)