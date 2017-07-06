China donates 1 mln USD to assist displaced Somalis

China on Wednesday donated 1 million US dollars through the UN migration agency to aid the displaced and vulnerable communities and returnees in Somalia.



The money, which was channeled to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), will help the agency fix migration crisis and shelter the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Somalia.



"This assistance is for internally displaced people, vulnerable communities and returnees in Somalia," IOM Chief Mission in Somalia Gerard Waite told journalists in Mogadishu.



"The impact of drought in Somalia still remains. This is a life-saving support and we are working with the Somali government and international partners to find long-term solution to this crisis," he said.



The Somali government officials thanked the Chinese government for providing assistance which they said came at very critical condition.



"China is one of the leading countries that assist Somalia," Mohamed Moalim, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, said, adding that this assistance will target 2,500 families.



He added that half a million IDPs are in Mogadishu alone, mainly due to floods, droughts and conflicts.



Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian said that the Chinese government is committed to supporting Somalia as the two nations enjoy long-term friendship.



He said that they are considering rebuilding the National Theater, the Benadir Hospital and the Mogadishu Stadium and promised to discuss these projects further with the Somali government.



"Chinese have carried out 89 projects before and would increase its support to Somalia," he added.



China offered 10 million dollars to Somalia through WFP in April.

