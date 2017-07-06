Chinese team wins again at Asian men's club volleyball championship

China Beijing BAIC Motor on Wednesday gained another triumph at the 2017 AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Men's Club Volleyball Championship which is lasting from June 28 to July 6 in Vietnam's northern Ninh Binh and Nam Dinh provinces.



China Beijing BAIC Motor defeated Vietnam 3-0 with the scores of 26-24, 25-19 and 25-19. Meanwhile, Iraq's Al-Bahri beat Chinese Taipei's Taichung Bank 3-2 with the scores of 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 and 15-13.



Also on Wednesday, in a semifinal match, Kazakhstan's Altay lost 3-0 to Japan's Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza, while Iran's Sarmayeh Bank whitewashed Qatar's Al Arabi 3-0 in the other semi.



On Thursday, China Beijing BAIC Motor will play against Al-Bahri in the 5th place match.



The winner in the final match between Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza and Sarmayeh Bank on Thursday will represent Asia at the 2017 Men's Club World Championship slated for December in Poland.

