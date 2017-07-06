IOC publishes Evaluation Commission report on 2024 Olympics candidate cities

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday released a report by its Evaluation Commission on Los Angeles and Paris, two candidate cities for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



The report, conducted following the IOC Evaluation Commission's visit to the two cities in May, took on a new format and was presented in three parts.



The first one was a 15-minute video describing the value proposition of the two candidatures and highlighting key features of each proposal.



"Members of the Evaluation Commission have used the terms 'forward-looking', 'innovative', 'vibrant' and 'cool' to describe the Los Angeles candidature, and 'historical', 'cultural', 'iconic' and 'amazing backdrops' for that of Paris," Chairman of the 2024 Evaluation Commission and IOC Member Patrick Baumann said in the video.



"However, whatever the description, it truly is a tale of two great Olympic cities. The two projects are different in nature, but each city presents a proposal which is genuinely authentic and reflects the best of what each has to offer," he added.



For the IOC, the two candidate cities for the 2024 Olympics were the first to receive full benefits of the significant changes that have resulted from Olympic Agenda 2020.



The second part was an assessment of essential elements for planning and delivering successful Games, namely Games Concept, Games Experience, Sustainability and Legacy, and Games Delivery. It was also an assessment of each city's opportunities and challenges in keeping with Olympic Agenda 2020.



"In line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, both Los Angeles and Paris are planning to use a record number of existing and temporary venues, a first in Olympic history," commented the IOC, "Such proposals will lead to significant cost reductions in organising the Olympic Games and make them more sustainable."



The third part contained a number of technical documents, including photographs of and key information on proposed competition and non-competition venues in each candidate city.



"Los Angeles is one of the most entertaining sports and leisure destinations on the planet. Paris has a history second to none.



"With the support, enthusiasm and passion of their citizens and athletes, Los Angeles and Paris have presented the best of their cities. Their best is as good as it can possibly get for the Olympic Games," concluded Baumann.



The Evaluation Commission report served as important reference to IOC members during the 2024 Candidate City Briefing on July 11 and 12 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and beyond that, the vote during the 131st IOC Session on September 13 in Lima, Peru.

