Communist Party of China delegation visits Belgium to boost ties

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday concluded a two-day visit to Belgium.
Led by Du Qinglin
, a member of the secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the delegation was in Belgium at the invitation of speaker of the Belgian Senate Christine Defraigne.
During the visit, Du held talks with Defraigne and Elio Di Rupo, former Belgian prime minister and president of the francophone Belgian Socialist Party (Parti Socialiste, PS).
The China-Belgium relations have entered the fast lane in recent years, said Du, highlighting successful state visits, concrete cooperation projects and flourishing cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Du stressed that China is willing to work with Belgium to push forward the all-round partnership of friendship and cooperation between both countries.
Moreover, the CPC is willing to continue the friendly interaction with Belgian political parties, which will give impetus to the development of bilateral ties, Du said.
Defraigne also commended the two countries' achievements in deepening ties, saying that the Belgian Senate will further enhance its communication and cooperation with the CPPCC to facilitate the development of bilateral relations.
Di Rupo said that the PS wishes to strengthen the exchange of governing experience with the CPC, and to boost mutual understanding and trust.