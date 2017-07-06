Fifteen killed over holiday weekend in US city of Chicago

Fifteen people were killed and over 90 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday afternoon and early Wednesday, according to the Chicago police department.



At least 42 victims were shot in a spate of violence between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the police department said.



Last year, 66 people were shot, four of them fatally, over the US Independence Day holiday weekend.



The shootings came as the police department -- as has become standard procedure during long holiday warm weather holiday weekends -- put more than 1,000 extra officers on the street.



The violent weekend brings the total number of people shot in Chicago so far in 2017 to more than 1,800, according to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune, still below the 2,035 recorded at same period of last year.



On Saturday, Chicago Police touted a 14-percent decline in shootings this year compared to the first six months of 2016, and they hoped to tamp down the holiday weekend violence with the help of a new gun violence strike force.

