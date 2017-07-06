Top US diplomat to visit Ukraine, Turkey after G20 summit

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Ukraine and Turkey next week after accompanying US President Donald Trump
to the G20
summit in Germany, the US State Department said on Wednesday.
"The Secretary will reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while encouraging the Government of Ukraine to continue implementing reforms that will strengthen Ukraine's economic, politic, and military resilience," the department said in a statement.
According to the statement, during his visit to Kiev on July 9, Tillerson will meet Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and young reformers from government and civil society.
After the trip to Ukraine, Tillerson will travel to Istanbul, Turkey on July 9-10, where he will meet with senior Turkish officials, said the statement.