Trump calls for constructive talks between Qatar and Arab states

US President Donald Trump
stressed on Wednesday the need for constructive negotiation between Qatar and its Arab neighbors, Egyptian state-run Ahram Online website reported.
Trump made the remarks in a phone discussion with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the recent disputes between Qatar and its Arab neighbors including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
Trump also called on all the countries to follow their commitments at the Riyadh summit in May to stopping financing terrorists and discrediting extremist ideology, according to Ahram.
The two leaders pointed out the importance of reaching political solutions to the Middle East crisis and restoring security and stability in the region.
They also emphasized the strength of strategic ties between the two countries and tackled means of boosting bilateral relations in all fields.
The conversation came on the same day when foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain met in Cairo to discuss further actions against Qatar.
The four Arab countries cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed punitive measures, accusing the gas-rich country of "supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs." They then issued a list of 13 demands to end rift with Doha including closing Al-Jazeera television and cutting diplomatic ties with Iran.
The four announced Wednesday morning that they received the Qatari response through Kuwait, who has played as a mediator to reach a solution for the crisis.
However, the foreign ministers said at Wednesday's press conference that Qatar's response to their demands was "very negative" and displayed complacency and a lack of seriousness.