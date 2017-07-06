Majority of Americans support Trump travel ban: poll

About six in 10 US voters backed a travel ban against portions of citizens from six Muslim countries, a poll found Wednesday.
The Political/Morning Consult poll found that 60 percent supported and 28 percent opposed a measure to prevent travelers from Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan who are without connections in the United States to enter the country.
"Since we last asked about Trump's travel ban, we've seen a drop in those who oppose the executive order," Morning Consult Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp said.
Opinion toward the travel ban varied largely based on political orientation, with 84 percent of Republicans approving the policy, but the number stood at 41 percent with Democrats.
The poll, conducted June 29-30 on 1,989 registered voters, did not mention US President Donald Trump
by name, prompting researchers to believe that the policy may be more popular when separated from the president.
A similar poll conducted last month showed 57 percent of those polled said federal courts were right to halt the travel ban.
Trump signed an executive order in March invoking the travel ban, but was put on freeze by federal district courts and federal courts of appeals.
The US Supreme Court released an opinion in June stating that the US government may block travelers from those countries who are without a "bona fide relationship" with persons or entities in the United States.
The Supreme Court said it will hear the case and make a formal ruling in October.