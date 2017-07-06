Shootout in northern Mexico leaves 14 people dead

At least 14 people were killed in a clash early Wednesday between members of rival criminal rings in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua, state police said.



Officials said the incident occurred in Ciudad Madera, a town in the state's western mountainous region.



According to the state security commissioner, Oscar Aparicio Avendano, police were called to the community of Las Varas following a confrontation between some 60 members of La Linea and the Sinaloa Cartel, the two rival criminal organizations.



Police seized 10 vehicles and more than 20 weapons, including grenade launchers.



Soldiers and federal police forces were deployed to bolster security in the area, Avendano said.

