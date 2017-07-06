Brazilian president presents defense to Congress against corruption charges

The lawyer of Brazilian President Michel Temer, Antonio Claudio Mariz de Oliveira, delivered his client's defense on Wednesday to the Commission of Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies.



Mariz de Oliveira presented Temer's defense to the corruption charges lodged against him by the prosecutor-general, just one day after the CCJ began its sessions on the issue.



The defense statement firmly rejects all charges against Temer. It attests that there is no proof of Temer's links to the corruption and alleges that a recording in which Temer can seemingly be heard approving bribery was falsified.



From now, the CCJ will deliberate the case and prepare a report which will be drafted by its rapporteur, Deputy Sergio Zveiter.



Zveiter, who belongs to Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), has announced he will present his report in favor or against the process on July 10.



Whatever the position of the report, the CCJ will then vote to approve it before sending it to the Chamber for a full vote on the charges. In order for the charges against Temer to be accepted, a two-thirds majority (342 of 513 deputies) is needed.



Should this majority be reached, the process will return to the Supreme Court, where the 11 justices will decide if a trial will happen. If so, Temer will step down from his position for 180 days, while the trial continues. Chamber of Deputies Speaker Rodrigo Maia will become president in an interim capacity.



Temer was denounced last week by prosecutor-general, Rodrigo Janot, to the Supreme Court for allegedly receiving bribes from meatpacking group, JBS.

