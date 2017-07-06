Russia, Turkey, Iran to continue talks on de-escalation zones in Syria

Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to form a joint working group on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria during the latest peace talks wrapped up Wednesday in the Kazakh capital of Astana.



The three countries said in a statement released after the talks that they respect the sovereignty and territory integrity of Syria, and believe that the Syrian conflicts could only be resolved by political means.



The three countries will continue to hold talks on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria, the statement said, adding that the next round of peace talks will be held at the end of August in Astana.



Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on creating four de-escalation zones in Syria on May 4, aiming to ease tensions in the war-torn country for at least six months.

