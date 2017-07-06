Paris 2024 bid "absolutely delighted" with IOC Evaluation Commission report

The Paris 2024 bid committee said they felt "absolutely delighted" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Evaluation Commission's report published on Wednesday, more than two months ahead of the final vote for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games' host city.



"We are absolutely delighted that the IOC's report highlights that Paris would be an excellent host of the 2024 Games and is ready to deliver a wonderful celebration of Olympic sport with real and meaningful legacy," said the Paris bid co-president Tony Estanguet.



According to the Paris bid proposal, the city center of Paris will be transformed into an Olympic Park, with more than 80% of the venues located within a 10km radius of the Olympic Village.



"We are honoured that Paris' compact, city-centre Games Plan received extensive praise and that recognition was given to our public engagement programmes and plans to promote the values and the spirit of the Olympic Movement, particularly among young people.



"We are particularly pleased that the IOC recognized that this is an athlete-focused plan and that all athletes, media, and spectators will have a great Games experience in Paris 2024," the three-time Olympic champion added.



"This report confirms that our Games plans are on track and in line with Agenda 2020 and what is needed for great Games in 2024," said Bernard Lapasset, fellow co-president of the Paris bid.



The IOC Evaluation Commission delegation, led by its chairman Patrick Baumann, conducted three-day inspection work in Paris in May. Baumann said that he was much impressed by the Paris bid committee's expertise and passion during his stay in the French capital.



"We know that we have the right plan to move forward and we thank Patrick Baumann and the Commission for their excellent work," commented Estanguet.



"This report is a real boost to our work and we are grateful to the Evaluation Commission for their praise and for their advice," Lapasset added.



Bid committees from Paris and Los Angeles, the other candidate city of the 2024 Olympic Games, will give their presentations about the bid proposal to IOC members in Lausanne, Switzerland on the 2024 Candidate City Briefing on July 11 and 12.



"We will use all of the points made in the report to continue to improve our work and we are very much looking forward to presenting our bid to the IOC Members in Lausanne next week," Estanguet pointed out.



The IOC members will vote for the host city of the 2024 Olympic Games during the 131st IOC Session on September 13 in Lima, Peru.

