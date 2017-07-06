US prepared to discuss with Russia no-fly zone in Syria: US top diplomat

The United States is prepared to discuss with Russia efforts to ensure stability in Syria, including to establish no-fly zones, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.
"The United States is prepared to explore the possibility of establishing with Russia joint mechanisms for ensuring stability, including no-fly zones," said Tillerson in a statement.
He added that the United States also wants to discuss with Russia other joint mechanisms, including on the ground ceasefire observers and coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance.
Tillerson's remarks came days before an official bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump
and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20
summit scheduled in Hamburg, Germany later this week.
In the statement, Tillerson said that the current situation in Syria will be a topic the Trump would raise in his meeting with Putin.
The first face-to-face encounter between Trump and Putin will come as the United States and Russia hold differences on a slew of issues, including the Syrian conflict, the Ukrainian crisis and the alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election.