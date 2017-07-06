National team of medical experts treat Liu Xiaobo as abdominal swelling worsens

A team of medical experts from all over China headed by a renowned surgeon from Beijing has arrived in Shenyang to help treat Liu Xiaobo as his abdominal swelling worsens, according to the hospital in which he is staying.



The team, led by Mao Yilei, a professor from the liver surgery department of Peking Union Medical College Hospital is in Shenyang to hold a group consultation on Liu's condition, according to the latest notice posted by the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.



Liu's abdominal edema - swelling due to an accumulation of liquid in the body - has worsened. The expert team commended the treatment he has already received and adjusted the treatment plan according to the changes in Liu's condition.



Mao informed Liu's family members of his current condition on behalf of the medical team and Liu's family members expressed their understanding, the hospital notice said.



Besides his position at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Mao is deputy head of the Liver Surgery Committee of the Chinese Medical Association. After training in Australia, Mao received his PhD degree from Lund University, Sweden in 1997.



Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.



The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced last week on its website that Liu had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.



According to personal information recorded at the Jinzhou Prison, where Liu had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned.



Top cancer experts from the US and Germany have been invited to join the medical team treating Liu, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said on its website on Wednesday.





