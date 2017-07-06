Shootout in northern Mexico kills at least 14 people

Authorities in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua on Wednesday strengthened police presence in three communities after rival drug trafficking gangs clashed earlier in the day, killing at least 14 people.



According to State Security Commissioner Oscar Aparicio Avendano, the early-morning shootout near the mountainous community of Las Varas, in the heart of one of Mexico's drug trafficking regions, involved some 60 members of rival criminal rings -- La Linea and the Sinaloa Cartel.



Once federal police arrived at the scene, a firefight broke out between the police officers and the gunmen.



The office of the State Prosecutor General (FGE) issued a statement, saying: "A security and surveillance operation was deployed in the communities of Las Varas, Largo Maderal and Mesa del Huracan, in the town of Madera, following the clashes that took place between criminal groups."



Several more clashes followed, the FGE said, adding authorities were working to restore order with the help of a Black Hawk helicopter overflying the region.



Police made three arrests and seized 10 vehicles as well as more than 20 weapons, including grenade launchers, said Avendano. Two arrestees are from La Linea and the other is from the Sinaloa Cartel.



There are varying reports on the number of casualties, between 26 and 30, none of which can be verified.

