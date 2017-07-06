14 killed in road accidents in northern India

At least 14 people have been killed and four others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Thursday, police said.



The first accident occurred when a state-run bus, with some 50 passengers on board, crashed into a car on National Highway number 74 in the state's Bijnor district in the morning.



"The impact of the collision was that nine people died on the spot, while two sustained injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital, where their condition are said to be serious. The victims were mostly occupants of the car," a senior police official said.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, he said, adding that eye-witnesses told cops that the bus were travelling at high speed. "The driver of the bus has been injured and we will arrest him once he is out of the hospital," the official said.



In the second accident, five members of a family were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck rammed into the car in which they were travelling in Laharpur in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, another police official said.



"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for an autopsy while the injured were admitted to a local hospital. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind," he said.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official added.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents are often caused due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

